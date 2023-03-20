The Queen’s back

The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, has not released music for almost half a year now and her fanbase (the barbs- named after her other self-proclaimed nickname, Barbie) have been waiting for a new album and most importantly a new track to bop to. Answering the request of many and right in time for spring break, Nicki Minaj has released “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” a single released on Friday, March 3. Leaving not only her fanbase, but the entire community shook with exciting hooks, exhilarating punchlines, and a beat you cannot help but dance to. She has delivered nothing less than a new number one hit and the girls are living for it.

Nicki Minaj delivers exciting bars and lines in relevance to the infamous Chris Reeves scandal, where he was injured severely. Even the rappers who imitate her style and lingo are achieving commercial success profiting off her image and likeness, but without crediting rappers. Nicki Minaj has been on a music hiatus and has not dropped a full studio album since “Queen” which was released in 2018. Instead, she chooses to focus on her, her family, and her baby known to the internet only as Papa Bear. Minaj is known for providing captivating hooks, lethal rhymes, powerful symbolism, and double entendres. “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” did not fail to disappoint with fans from memorizing the lyrics and releasing snippets to participating in the mass social media marketing, even well before its full release on streaming platforms.

As soon as “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” was released at midnight, it had already exceeded a thousand streams and over 15 thousand downloads. My first impression of the song was that it was not as powerful as her hits such as “Blick Blick” and “We Go Up.” I did not feel as though her delivery was as effective as those two songs and considered this one of the more playful tracks. After the third or fourth listen, I had every lyric memorized and was up dancing as if I wrote the song myself. The lyrical deliverance may take some time for people to process, but the bars, the energy, the rhythm, and the hook was compelling, enthusiastic, hype, and high caliber. I have no doubt that Minaj will hit Billboard number one with “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” as the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj delivers yet another successful hit.

Nicki Minaj’s new hit, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” is available to download on Apple Music, Spotify, and all streaming platforms.