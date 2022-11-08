Stephenville High School evacuated for bomb threat

On Nov. 8, 2022, Stephenville High School received a bomb threat.

Stephenville Police Department and Stephenville ISD worked diligently to inform the public. The report from Stephenville PD went out at 9:12 a.m., and all students and faculty were safely evacuated by 9:20 a.m. No update has been released since then.

This is the second bomb threat at a Stephenville school this month.

Last Thursday, Nov. 3, a handwritten bomb threat was found at Henderson Junior High just before noon.

Students and faculty were evacuated to the Stephenville HS band auditorium while the Stephenville PD, the Erath County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) Agents cleared the school.

No bomb was found at the school, students and faculty were able to return to the school to gather belongings around 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, Nov. 7, an arrest was made against the juvenile responsible for the threat. The juvenile was charged with Terroristic Threat, a third degree felony.

While Stephenville ISD does not have a history of violent threats, there have still been a handful over the years.

Back in February of 2018, Stephenville HS received a threat from a post on Facebook that insinuated bringing a gun to the school. The threat was made in Ohio by a 17-year-old girl under the username “Ray Andreas.” The girl was later arrested.

This particular threat was made during the same time that multiple schools in North and Central Texas were receiving threats of violence.