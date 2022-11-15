Women’s Basketball starts season with exhibition against Champion Christian

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Tarleton Women’s Basketball debuted their 2022-2023 season with an exhibition game against the Champion Christian Tigers.

Tarleton has played Champion Christian for the past two years, defeating them every time. For the game in 2020, the Texans beat the Tigers 95-27, a 68-point difference and the largest winning margin in Tarleton’s history.

Women’s Basketball Head Coach, Misty Wilson, wanted to showcase the team’s new players during this exhibition to see how they would play with the returning players.

Tarleton took the victory at 81-42. Of those points, 46 came from turnovers and 27 points came from fast breaks.

Forward Starr Omozee scored four points, recovered four rebounds, had two steals, and gave two assists.

Guard Mayra Caicedo scored eight points and recovered six rebounds.

Guard Chloe Callahan scored two back-to-back three-point shots as well as recovered two rebounds.

Guard Teresa Da Silva scored eight points, recovered two rebounds, and had five steals. Da Silva also scored the first two baskets of the exhibition.

Guard Viktoria Ivanova scored four points and recovered four rebounds.

Forward Elise Turrubiates scored three points, recovered three rebounds, and had three steals as well as gave four assists.

The first official game of the season for Tarleton Women’s Basketball will be held at home on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. against Arlington Baptist.

Some headlining games for Women’s Basketball include the Ugly Sweater Contest game on Dec. 6 vs. Weber State University, Kids Day game on Dec. 29 vs. Abilene Christian University, the Greek Day game on Jan. 14 vs. University of Texas at Arlington, the Purple Out game on Jan. 19 vs. Sam Houston State University, the Women in Sports and Black History game on Feb. 4 vs. Utah Valley University, the Pink Out game on Feb. 11 vs. California Baptist University, and the Women’s Basketball Alumni game on Feb. 25 vs. Southern Utah University. For the full Women’s Basketball schedule, visit tarletonsports.com/schedule.aspx?path=wbball&season=2022-23.