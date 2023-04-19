New coach, new goals

On Monday, March 27, Tarleton State Athletics announced the new Women’s Basketball (WBB) head Coach, Bill Brock.

This is following the news released on March 2 that now-former WBB head coach, Misty Wilson, was being released from the position after a 8-21 season.

Brock has been coaching for 40 years. He spent six years coaching WBB at Baylor University (BU) as an assistant coach and associate head coach, three years at Texas Tech University as the WBB associate head coach, 12 years again at BU as the WBB associate head coach, and one year at McLennan Community College as the WBB head coach.

“We have just brought one of the best, most well-respected women’s basketball coaches in the country to Tarleton State University,” Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Lonn Reisman, said. “He brings tremendous experience to our program and I have no doubt that he will build a foundation to grow our women’s basketball program into one of the very best in the country.”

Brock will be the seventh head coach for WBB since the program started.

Brock has helped lead his various teams to multiple championships, including the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship at McLennan and three national championship titles at Baylor.

“I am thankful for this opportunity and appreciate the confidence demonstrated in me by Dr. Hurley and Lonn Reisman throughout the hiring process,” Brock said. “My staff and I will work tirelessly to create a foundation that produces successful young women on and off the court. We want to bring championships to Tarleton State. It’s a great day to be a Texan.”

For more information about Brock or any other WBB news, visit https://tarletonsports.com/sports/womens-basketball.