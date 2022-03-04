Upcoming sports

On Mar. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Huntsville, Texas, men’s basketball will face off against Sam Houston State University .Sam Houston and Tarleton’s last matchup was in January after a 45 year dry spell.

Tarleton defeated Sam Houston 75 to 64. Tahj Small was the high-scorer of this long awaited battle against the Bearkats. . Small scored 28 of the 74 points in this game even with previously being out of the game with COVID-19.“Probably the best game he’s played in his life, but he’s capable of that. For him to be able to do that after being out with COVID, that shows you really how tough he is,” head coach, Billy Gillispie, said.

On Saturday, Mar. 5, Tarleton Men’s Basketball will play Abilene Christian in Abilene, Texas to finish the 2021-2022 season. Tarleton’s last matchup against Abilene Christian was in February of this year. Tarleton lost against Abilene Christian, ACU, with a score of 63-77.

Despite Tarleton’s loss, the high scorer of this game was Montre Gipson with 21 points.

“The win was the Wildcats’ first in Stephenville since 1998,” Tarleton Sports Network said.

Tarleton Basketball’s last two games of the 2021-2022 season will be out of town. Fans can watch Sam Houston vs. Tarleton today at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and fans can watch Tarleton vs. Abilene Christian on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Women’s Basketball will also be battling Abilene Christian at home this week. Tarleton will be playing ACU on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 2 p.m. at Wisdom Gym.

Tarleton’s last matchup against ACU was on Feb. 12 where Tarleton was able to walk away with a 73-67 victory. Tarleton fans can watch this game in person in Stephenville, Texas at Wisdom Gym this Saturday at 2 p.m. Fans can also watch this game through ESPN+, listen to it on KXTR 100.7, or tune into Tarleton Sports Network for the live stats.

Tarleton Baseball will be playing at the University of Missouri on Friday, Mar. 4 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 5 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Mar. 6 at 1 p.m. The Texans will be playing at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Next week on Tuesday, Mar. 8, Tarleton will play Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. in College Station, Texas at Blue Bell Park. The following weekend Tarleton will play Sam Houston on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m., Mar. 11, Mar. 12, and Mar. 13, in Huntsville, Texas at Don Sanders Stadium.

Tarleton Softball will be playing McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana at Cowgirl Diamond. Tarleton will be spending the weekend playing McNeese State on Friday, Mar. 4 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 5 at 1 p.m., and again Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Tarleton will return home the following weekend playing Sam Houston on Friday, Mar. 11 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and then on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 1 p.m. Softball fans can watch Tarleton play at home at the Tarleton Softball Complex.

Tennis will play tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 4 at 11 a.m. at Grand Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona at the GCU Tennis Facility.