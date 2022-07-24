For a once in a lifetime opportunity, Tarleton Baseball’s Matthew Hickey heard his name called in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. This announcement came in the 15th round with the 457th overall pick to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hickey is a 6’1, right handed pitcher from Granbury, Texas. He began his college pitching career at Weatherford College where he pitched for four seasons.Here he had an 8-4 record with a 3.39 earned run average and 10 saves in 43 game appearances. He struck out 91 batters at the plate and gave up 42 walks. It was then that he transferred to Tarleton to make his Division I debut.

In the 2022 season at Tarleton State, Hickey went 2-2 and had a 6.75 earned run average in 21 games pitched, one of those in which he started. Hickey also put up impressive numbers with 40 strikeouts to only seven walks.

Hickey is just the eighth baseball player from Tarleton to be drafted to the MLB and only the second by the St. Louis Cardinals. It is not every day you see something as close to home as this, but as Tarleton continues to grow, we see more and more amazing opportunities for Texans everyday.