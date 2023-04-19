Take me home

At the Tarleton baseball complex, the Texans held Texas Christian University (TCU) on April 4. The game was to show appreciation to those who are active or retired in the military. It was notified that all seats for the baseball game were sold out and packed with many fans. So, in case you missed the game, well no worries, the stats of the game is all here.

The Tarleton baseball season is led by Aaron Meade as this his fourth season as the head baseball coach. Meade came to Tarleton after a four-year career as the top assistant and pitching coach for Pittsburg State University. In 2018, Meade helped lead Pittsburgh to their first NCAA regional tournament since 2002. Meade was announced as the eighth head coach in Tarleton’s modern era of baseball on July 23, 2019 and introduced at a press conference on July 24. In his first full season, it was the first time at the Division I level that Meade and the Texans proved to be an up-and-coming force in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). However, the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic as he led the Texans to 12 wins with a winning percentage of 0.583 which is the highest by a rookie head coach in Tarleton’s NCAA era. During his third season as head coach, the Texans made a home record of 14-17 at the Tarleton Baseball Complex and was the most since 2018. Tarleton mashed 69 home runs which was good for the third best in the WAC and for Tarleton.

On April 4, the Tarleton Baseball Complex was packed with a crowd of 1,008 fans that showed up and sold out the tickets to attend the game. It has been the most fans that have come out to come support the Texans.

In the second inning of the game, Kooper Shook made the first score and a home run over the left field wall on to West Washington Street. In the third inning, TCU came back and scored three points immediately, making the score 3-1. However, that did not stop the Texans from scoring three runs that led them to 4-3. As Jack Wagner hit a home run to the left center, Trace Morrison and Mason Hammonds scored as well. So far in the season, Wagner is on a roll as this is his seventh home run of the season.

In the fourth inning, only one run was made by TCU. Therefore, the Texans took advantage and scored four runs. As Hammonds reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, he advanced to second on the throw, while Alec Williams advanced to third, and Jordan Andrade scored on a throw error. Then eventually, Williams made a run to home along with Hammonds and Wagner due to the help of Cris Enriquez and Kooper Shook. This led Tarleton in the lead of a score of 8-4.

Tarleton held the ground all the way to the sixth inning, leading the score of 8-5 with letting only one TCU score go by. However in the seventh inning, the TCU horned frogs came back quick and in a very unquestionable way. As stated in the Tarleton Sports page, Dylan Delvecchio was Tarleton’s starting pitcher as he tossed 3.2 innings away. Dylan gave up four runs on three hits while he struck out one and walked two. Therefore this led the Texans to be down by one, leaving the final score of 9-8.

For more information and upcoming games, check out tarletonsports.com.