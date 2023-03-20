Swing, batter batter, swing

Tarleton baseball and softball season is officially underway.

The Tarleton baseball team held their season opening game Feb. 17 against University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). Although close to a loss, they came back, winning the third game against UTSA Feb. 19. The Texans are currently 6-3 overall. While the season is set to close at the Western Academic Conference (WAC) baseball tournament held May 23 – May 28 in Mesa, Arizona, there are various promotional and themed games hosted throughout the season, information is listed on their website.

This year’s softball team started their season Feb. 9 against Texas A&M. Although they lost, they are currently 12-7 overall. The softball team is also following suit with this year’s promotional and theme games, which include purple out, Cinco de Mayo, dog day, and many more. The softball season will close out at this year’s WAC softball championship, hosted May 10 – May 13 in Phoenix, Arizona.

There are plenty of opportunities to cheer on your favorite Texans at the next baseball or softball game. While in attendance, you may notice updated features to the baseball and softball complex which include more seating, shaded complex, and new press boxes.

All home sports games are free for Tarleton students, tickets can be found online to purchase. To access the full schedule for baseball and softball, visit tarletonsports.com.