All or nothing

The Women’s College World Series Championship games were full of home runs, errors, and slow starts. The championship series was an unexpected match up between an unranked University of Texas and the number one ranked Oklahoma. UT made its way through some great competition throughout the tournament and kept ending up on top. That was unfortunately short-lived when the championship series began and they had to face the Sooners.

Game one of the series was not a very good game as OU beat Texas 16-1. The Sooner offense hit six home runs within the duration of this game. Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA DI home run record holder and USA Softball Player of the Year, hit two home runs in game one and upped her RBI stats to 13 in this WCWS. Tiare Jennings also hit two home runs for the Sooners in her attempt to do her part for the team. Jana Johns and Taylon Snow each hit a home run for the OU team as well. Texas struggled against a tough OU team. They had four errors on defense and went through three pitchers in the first inning in an attempt to keep the game under control. Losing game one put Texas in a tough spot because they would now have to beat OU twice.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, game two of this championship series did not have a better outcome. However, it was a better game for them. Both teams found themselves in a defensive battle and a score of 2-2 up until the fifth inning. OU broke the tie in a two out rally with an RBI double by Alyssa Brito and a three-run home run by Kenzie Hansen. They then had a four-run sixth inning that really put them on top. Texas attempted to rally back with a three-run home run, but ultimately, the Sooners prevailed and became the 2022 Women’s College World Series champions.

The Sooners set a record of 64 runs scored in a WCWS tournament. This was also their sixth overall WCWS championship.