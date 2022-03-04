Sports Recap

Tarleton Softball has been on a roll the past couple of weeks for their 2022 season.

Softball’s first debut of the 2022 season was against Bellarmine in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. Tarleton pulled out a win after seven innings, while not allowing Bellarmine to score, Tarleton won 4-0. On the same day at 1 p.m., Tarleton dominated Maryland- Eastern Shore after five innings, winning 13-1.

On Feb. 12, Tarleton played Maryland- Eastern Shore at 3:30 p.m. and was able to pull out another win after six innings with a score of 12-2. Later that day at 6 p.mTarleton played Furman University at Pepsi Stadium where they were able to pull out a 10-3 win. Tarleton’s last game of their three-day South Carolina tournament was against the University of North Dakota. Tarleton won against North Dakota 5-3.

The following week, on Feb. 18, the Texans faced off against Syracuse University at the Tarleton Softball Complex at 5 p.m. The Texans were able to pull a 2-1 win out of Syracuse. Later that day at 7:30 p.m. the Texans went head to head against Prairie View A&M. After 6 innings, Tarleton won 10-2. During the game, Tarleton president, Dr. James Hurley, threw the first pitch to kick off an unforgettable game.

The next day on Saturday, Feb. 19, Tarleton played Alabama State at 5 p.m. and then played Prairie View A&M at 7:30 p.m. Tarleton won both Saturday games, Alabama State vs. Tarleton, 7-3 Tarleton and Prairie View A&M vs. Tarleton, 11-8 Tarleton.

Tarleton’s last day of weekend games was on Sunday, Feb. 20, against Texas A&M- Corpus Christi at 11:30 a.m. Tarleton won 5-4 after seven innings.