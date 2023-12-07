Tarleton Planning

Tarleton State University is striving to improve the student experience and become division one material with the recent opening of our certified aquatics center. There are confirmed plans to construct an event and convocation center for our beloved university.

The Texas A&M board of regents approved 110 million in capital to design and construct new events and convocation centers, according to an official statement published on the Tarleton Athletic website The facilities will include seating for around 7500 people and include a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I basketball facility rooms for academic symposiums, conferences conventions, and concerts stating that student activities will have a more permanent home. However, the introduction of this new building and its plans have some student organizations feeling anxious about what this may entail for their future events.

“I appreciate the building and look forward to seeing how they plan to make the building equitable not just for athletics, but for regular students organizations as well,” junior zoology major, Jeremiah Varljen states.

As a member of club sports, he reports having major issues locating practice spaces and times with athletics as it can be difficult when it comes to the usage of spaces on campus.

The new events and convocations building is currently designed to be constructed in the heart of our beloved campus between North Saint Felix and West Sloan Street. This center has huge potential to bring revenue, not only to the university, but also to the local Stephenville community as well. Both local and regional event hosting, also discussed in the statement, was the partnership on a joint Tarleton and A&M science and innovation district building around the Fort Worth convention center rural area as well.

While details of the event center have yet to be finalized, we do not currently have an estimated time for the project to be completed or introduced into the campus life. Although, we should expect to receive updates via the president’s official channels.

To stay up to date on the current board of regents plans, approvals for our university, and many of their relationships, visit the president’s official social media channels @tarletonprez or by visiting the Tarleton website, tarlerton.edu/president

