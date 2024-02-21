Combating+food+insecurity+on+campus

College students are one of the prime demographics in the United States who grapple with food insecurities.

“Food insecurity describes when a person has limited access to food. In less severe cases, it describes having limited access to quality foods or a limited variety of foods,” the Best Colleges website defined. “Some studies show that as many as half of college students are food insecure, making them a particularly vulnerable population.”

In lieu of many university students facing food insecurity across the globe, many colleges make valiant efforts to provide and supply food pantries on campus. One of the most important aspects about these food pantries is for them to not only provide food to the students, but to offer a multitude of options that possess adequate nutritional value. Additionally, some food pantries offer access to basic necessities involving personal hygiene, school supplies, and sexual safety resources.

“The only thing college students should have to worry about missing is class, not where their next meal comes from. The Tarleton Purple Pantry @ Stephenville offers confidential and discreet service to Tarleton’s Stephenville campus and is available in the Thompson Student Center,” the Tarleton Purple Pantry website encouraged.

If a student is interested in obtaining access to the resources that the Purple Pantry has to offer, they can visit the Tarleton State University website and complete a simple form to request access to the pantry. Once access is granted, the student will then be able to access the Purple Pantry during operating hours by swiping their Texan Card.

“It is incredibly humbling to be put in a position where you are forced to find food resources on your own college campus, but the Purple Pantry makes it to where I don’t feel ashamed or burdened for seeking help to deal with my food insecurities,” an anonymous Tarleton State University student reported. “Once I moved off campus, I realized how much I took the Tarleton Dining Hall and Dining Dollars for granted. I never would’ve guessed that I would start to actually want to go to the Dining Hall to fill up on a meal, yet here I am today wishing that I had access to my meal swipes again.”

In addition to the Purple Pantry’s efficient and discrete services, they also have an information table with off campus grab-and-go resources that Tarleton State students and other Stephenville residents can take advantage of.

The many wonderful services and amenities that the Purple Pantry has to offer, is mainly afforded in part by donations and volunteer acts that keep the pantry stocked with food and essential resources.

“The Purple Pantry at Tarleton, in operation since 2015, assists students battling that [food] insecurity. Volunteers distributed more than 13,000 food-based resources in the fall 2020 semester,” the Tarleton State website explained. “With the help of volunteers, donors and grants, both sites have undergone substantial change in an effort to meet ever-growing needs.”

Seeing the rising number of students who are facing food insecurities and the increasing popularity of the Purple Pantry, donations are greatly appreciated by those who help maintain the pantry so that they may continue providing a plethora of goods to Tarleton State students.

For information regarding Tarleton State University’s Purple Pantry – and information on how to donate, please visit, www.tarleton.edu/purplepantry/, www.tarleton.edu/giving/2021/12/08/tarletons-purple-pantry-a-safety-net-for-students/, and www.tarleton.edu/purplepantry/volunteer-donate/#.





