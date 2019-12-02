Buck Fuffalo’s Family Christmas at Foster’s Home for Children

Don’t miss out on three days of Texas country this December at Buck Fuffalo’s Family Christmas.

December 5-7 Fuffalo is putting on his fifth annual concert event that benefits Foster’s Home for Children here in Stephenville, Texas. Fuffalo started Family Christmas in 2015 to give back to the community.

“Whenever I was a kid, my aunt and uncle worked for a foster home in Abilene called Woods and one Christmas they brought a kid that didn’t have a place to go,” Fuffalo said. “They had all these gifts for him just like he was one of the other kids and I thought that was a pretty cool thing to be able to do. Even my grandparents had a whole package of gifts for him too and I just really wanted to be able to do something like that, so this all will benefit the foster home.”

It also gives Fuffalo and other artists to have a way to see each other at the holidays and have a Christmas party and take advantage of our fans wanting to see them to raise money for the foster home.

Fuffalo even gets his family involved, every year Fuffalo gives his kids, niece and nephew some of the money to go get toys for the kids.

“I give them each like $300 a piece and I have them go buy the actual toys because they’re actually kids,” Fuffalo said. “I could pick out stuff but I’d probably only get like Nerf guns and Star Wars toys, but it’s been really cool to show them what the holiday season is all about, it’s supposed to be about giving and hopefully they will do something like this when they get old.”

Artists like Kolby Cooper, Dirty River Boys, Shea Abshier and the Nighthowlers and Mike and the Moonpies will be playing. Fuffalo is looking forward to seeing a few of the artists he hasn’t seen yet.

“Well I’ve never seen a full live show from Kolby Cooper, so I am looking forward to seeing what the buzz is about because he’s got a pretty good following and he’s audience has grown a lot over the last couple of years,” Fuffalo said. “I’m interested in seeing how the audience takes on some of these other artists like Tyler Rogers he’s going to do a full band, he’s out of Dallas and a really talented dude, Garrett Bradford who’s an acoustic act who’s like long drawn out Texan talking storytelling kind of guy but he’s got such a charisma about him and I really hope that people get a like for him too and then a kid named Jack Barksdale, he’s like this 12 year old prodigy child who plays the blues and it’s really a unique thing to witness. But there’s tons and tons of people that I’m looking forward but I’m also hoping that other people enjoy what I see in them too.”

In 2015 this event was only one day and over 5 years it has had three different locations, snowed on them once and has grown from one day to three days. Fuffalo is excited that it has grown but with growth comes worry.

“I’m anxiously excited about it, I’m nervous about it,” Fuffalo said. “We’re trying to do three days now, trying to turn this into a real thing so yeah I’m excited but I’m worried at the same time, I just want it to work and I want it to do what it’s supposed to do by raising money for the foster homes.”

In 2018, Fuffalo was able to raise $4,00 last year and from all of the years he was able to roughly $10,00 for the foster home and he hopes this year he can raise more than last year to give to the foster home. The money raised comes from angel donations, gifts, ticket buys and silent auction items.

Fuffalo always enjoys taking the raised money and toys to the foster home because he gets to see how his work can benefit others. The foster home has been able to get new mattress, toys, clothes and even a scholarship for a student within the foster home with the money raised.

Buck Fufflo’s Family Christmas is December 5-7 at the T-Birds Garage Pub at Melody Mountain Ranch. On Thursday December 5 it starts at 6 p.m. and goes to midnight and some of the artists will be Fuffalo himself, Ryan Wilcox, Jon Young, Hannah Owens and Kolby Cooper. Friday December 6 it’s from 6 p.m. to midnight and will feature artists such as Cottonwood Crows, Dustin Brown, Kerri Lick, Dirty River Boys and Shea Abshier and the Nighthowlers. For the final day on Saturday December 7 it starts early at 10 a.m. and goes till midnight and you’ll be able to see Larry Joe Taylor, Holly Beth, Trey Rose, Jack Barksdale, Canaan Bryce and Mike and the Moonpies.

To buy tickets go here: https://store.larryjoetaylor.com/collections/buck-fuffalos-family-x-mas?fbclid=IwAR1HLlMJseV986Rr9gljPbrtQgbHFimNDfeaFrs6iPnDv2dHwGr6JtDFraw. There are one day tickets, three-day tickets and VIP tickets.

“We just hope people want to come out for a good event that will benefit kids in this community,” Fuffalo said. “There is all these children that have no say in the upbringing that they are a part of and to be able to give back to them at the same time as you just going to your favorite artists or even some people you don’t know. It’s going to be a great event and I just hope people want to come be a part of it, it’s just a beautiful thing.”

Don’t miss out on supporting Stephenville’s Foster’s Home for Children and listen to some of your favorite artists.