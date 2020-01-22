Stephenville city officials announce $23 million retail development project

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Stephenville city officials have officially announced the largest commercial development project in the city’s history.

This 23 million project is to be named Washington Commons and will bring in two national retailers – Ulta Beauty and Hobby Lobby.

City officials gathered today Wednesday, January 22, 2020 to announce this 150,00 square feet of retail will sit on 17 acres of land next to Walmart

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to develop a new retail hub in Stephenville which we think will be a great amenity to the city and its citizens,” Mike Robbe, developer with STX Washington Partners said. “With over 32 years of real estate development experience, our firm has outstanding relationships with many national retailers and intends to bring a diverse mix of first class retail operators to the development.”

The groundbreaking of this retail and restaurant space is expected to begin in late March.

“This announcement is another positive step for Stephenville and the beginning of a new period of economic growth which will benefit all citizens,” Stephenville city councilman, Gerald Cook said.

“With the continuing growth of the city and the university, as well as the prospect of attracting customers from the surrounding communities, this location presents a tremendous opportunity for these retailers to serve a strong customer base,” Robbe said. “We look forward to getting to work on the project and seeing these tenants open in the summer of 2021.”

Stephenville Economic Development Authority is expected to announce additional retailers coming to Washington Commons in the coming weeks as more deals become finalized.