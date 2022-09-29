Get in boys, we’re going riding

Stock Show & Rodeo tickets now on sale , What to expect from the 2023 Stock Show & Rodeo

It is back and it is better than ever. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) is making its way into 2023 and we have a lot to look forward to. Hold on to your hats Jan. 13 through Feb. 4, the rodeo is coming.

First is the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament. There are seven rodeo qualifiers for this tournament: Euis County LIvestock Show & Rodeo, Palo Pinto Co. Livestock Association Rodeo, Parker County Sheriff’s Posse, Johnson County Sheriff’s Posse, Gladewater Round-up, PRCA Rodeo, and North Texas Fair & Rodeo.

“These seven outstanding Texas rodeos have been selected as Qualifier Rodeos for the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament. Event winners, or the highest-ranking finisher not having otherwise qualified, will earn a berth in the prestigious tournament that paid contestants more than $1.2 million in 2020,” the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo website states.

Events include: Bareback Bronc Riding; Steer Wrestling; Team Roping; Saddle Bronc Riding; Barrel Racing; Tie-Down Roping and Bull Riding. For Women’s Breakaway Roping, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association’s top 46 year-end (2021) athletes and the top 10 money earners from the organization’s World Finals will qualify for the 2022 FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament.

This tournament begins Jan. 20 and continues through Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. each night. It will be held in the Dickies arena.

Maybe watching bull riding, barrel racing, and calf roping is not your thing. If it is not, luckily, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has multiple places to get away from the chaos and spend your money as a distraction.

Amon G. Carter Jr. is a great place to start. With the multiple merchants they have, it is a never ending journey through these shops. Some of these include All of Us Soups, Ambritz, Big Creek Farms, and Cavender’s.

“The Stock Shows largest exhibition space located adjacent to the historic Will Rogers Coliseum and Auditorium,” the website states.

If you are not so much feeling merchandise, there are also stores for the food your stomach will be craving after walking around all day. Such as the GO TEXAN Market with vendors like Keto Sweets Bakery, GI Jerky, Frosty’s Candy Barn, The Cookie Crave, and so on.

“The Go Texan Market features the best items made in Texas! From salsa, to honey, to hand-made boots…come see the finest the Lone Star State has to offer. Proudly sponsored by the Texas Department of Agriculture,” the website states.

You can purchase your tickets online, on the phone, or in person. If you would like to purchase them in person, the box office is located at 1911 Montgomery Street. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

You must purchase a ticket for every event you may like to attend. These events, as shown on the website, include Ranch Rodeo, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Texas Champions Challenge, Best of Mexico Celebración, Bulls Night Out, PRORODEO Tournament, and Mustang Magic.

“For 2023, seating in Dickies Arena’s gallery will range between $30 and $40, depending on location and rodeo performance desired, while Plaza level seating will be available for $50 each. Service fees are applicable at $7 per ticket for Gallery seating and $12 per ticket for Plaza seating. A $2 fee will be assessed on each order of tickets. These fees are applicable regardless of purchase method – online, phone or in person. Seating availability featured on the Ticketmaster online system is identical inventory available for Box Office or Phone purchases,” the website explains.

For more information regarding what is to come of the 2023 Stock Show & Rodeo, visit www.fwssr.com/