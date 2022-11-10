On this site in 2022, everything happened

Bostocks Billiards and Bar opened in 1986, however, that building space had been a bar since 1981.

A man named Roger Freeman opened Southfork in 1981, but sold it a few years later to a business associate who renamed it Willy Boy’s. When business started to die at Willy Boy’s, Mark Bostock bought it in 1986 and renamed it Bostocks.

Bostocks has been a popular place for Tarleton students and Stephenville residents alike to drink, play pool, sing karaoke, or just hang out and have a good time. Despite its popularity, the bar closed its doors on November 5, 2022. This is because of an investment company from Austin who bought the building.

“What I enjoyed most about Bostocks was the people,” Bostock’s DJ Sean Perry said. “Anyone could go there not knowing anyone, basically being a complete stranger, and leave as friends.”

Perry hosted karaoke, which he trademarked “Perryoke,” on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“People from all walks of life went there to have a good time for the Perryoke Nights and the numerous concerts over the years,” Perry said. “That ability [to bring people together] is something I will personally miss.”

Perry started Perryoke Nights at Bostocks in April 2010.

“It is hard to find a place that does so much to give you that feeling of welcomeness and belonging where everyone knows your name,” Perry said.

Tarleton students, both current and alum, have created fond memories at Bostocks and have mentioned the feeling of welcomeness they experienced when they went.

“I loved the friendly environment there, and the staff was amazing,” Tarleton student Makayla Hutchison said.

Hutchison had only been to Bostocks a few times, but said that she had lots of good times when she went.

“I will miss not being able to hang out there with my friends and enjoy karaoke,” Hutchison said.

Personally, I have been going to Bostocks for over a year with many friends. I have made so many core memories and valuable friendships there. The staff was unmatched to any bar I have been to. Not only would they know your name and favorite drink order, but they would get to know you personally and make sure you were safe while visiting. Bostocks is a place that is near and dear to my heart, and although it is closing, the memories and friendships I have made there will stay with me forever.