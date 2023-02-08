Prepare for some ULTRA events

Here at Tarleton State, many events occur every day. We have a multitude of fine arts-related events in the upcoming semester.

On Jan. 28, students from throughout the state participate in a day of lectures, workshops, and performances. This is known as Percussion, Woodwind, and Brass Day. Feb. 22 through Feb. 25, The Department of Performing Arts and Tarleton Theatre are presenting Spongebob Squarepants the Musical at 7:30 p.m. every day. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for senior citizens, children, and Tarleton faculty and staff; and $5 for students with their Tarleton ID.

On Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m., the Department of Performing Arts will host a performance featuring Jazz Ensembles 2 and 3. The Tarleton Choirs will perform in a feature event on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. presented by the Department of Fine Arts.

The annual ULTRA Club Big Band Dance will be held on March 4 at 6 p.m. It will take place at City Hall in Stephenville and is presented by the Department of Fine Arts and the ULTRA Club. The ULTRA Club Big Band will be performing live, there will be delicious food, a silent auction, and entertainment at this annual event. All are welcome.

The annual Invitational Band Festival is being presented by the Department of Fine Arts from March 6 through March 8 in the auditorium of the Fine Arts Center. On March 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center, F Galimina Mahamwi and George Lopez, Duo Mundi, play a two-piano concert.

Along with all of these wonderful events, there are many student recitals that just should not be missed. Starting on Feb. 15, Devon Armstrong and Kase Oglevee have a junior recital. Following them, Edith Frank’s and Nicholas Paul Bourdulads’ junior recitals are on Feb. 17. Shortly after, on March 2, Tatiana Mayfield has a Jazz 1 concert. March 24 is a very busy day for the Fine Arts Center with junior recitals from Nicholas Jeter, Brendan Lorenz, and Melissa Tergerson. Last but not least, Robin Flatt has a senior recital on March 31.

All these upcoming events are from the hard work of students and the workers in the Departments of Fine Arts and Performing Arts, so come out and support them as they show what they have in store for the audience.