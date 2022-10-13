Break+a+leg

What is something that never dies no matter how many times people try to kill it? The arts. At Tarleton, the performing arts was established in the late 1960’s, however, the arts have existed since prehistoric times with the earliest confirmed as the petroglyphs or carvings on rock. Although it is common to hear about areas where their art program is at risk of being shut down, it is nearly impossible to remove art from the world. The arts are ways for people to express their creativity that words alone often cannot convey. At Tarleton, this is showcased through the department of Fine Arts. The department hosts theater shows, recitals, and concerts which will all be in this coming year.

In the month of October, there have already been three recitals and three concerts. The talent that has been demonstrated in those performances deserve to be shared, especially with the student body. Thus, coming up Oct. 14 and 15 is Texan Sing with guest conductor Chris Haris in the Fine Arts Center (FAC) Theater and Choir hall lasting all day. Following that on Oct. 21 is a senior recital with Caitlyn Hoffman in the FAC Theater starting at 8 p.m. The last event of October is on the 22, the Theater at Tarleton and the Young People Series presents “The Many Disguises of Robin Hood.” This will be shown in the FAC auditorium at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Starting off strong in November, from the first to the fifth the Theater at Tarleton presents “The Tarleton Theater Showcase.” Showcased in the FAC Theater at 7:30 p.m. The month is jam packed full of shows for everyone to watch. The next senior recital is on Nov. 4 with London Pinder in the FAC auditorium at 6 p.m. Following up on Nov. 6 is a guest piano recital with Connor Chee at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 is the Latin Band Concert in the FAC Theater at 7:30 p.m. As well as the Nov. 8 Chamber Ensembles Concert in the FAC auditorium at 7:30 p.m. After a two day break, they start back Nov. 10 with the Dr. J Bradley Baker Faculty Recital in the FAC Theater at 7:30 p.m. Next is two senior recitals on Nov. 11, Taylor Zuehlke at 6 p.m. and Brett Deviney at 8 p.m. both in the FAC Theater. On the 14, 15, and 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the FAC auditorium are the Percussion, Symphonic, and Wind Ensemble Concerts. On Nov. 18 is the Musical Theater Showcase in the FAC theater at 7:30 p.m. The Jazz 2 and 3 Concert takes place in the FAC auditorium at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20. Immediately after this on Nov. 21 is the Jazz 1 Concert in the FAC auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Finishing up November is the Holiday Collage Concert in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

The last show of the year is on Dec. 3 is the Masterworks Concert. This will be held in the FAC auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Many of the events hosted by the department of Fine Arts are often overlooked or people are unaware of them. However, the department welcomes everyone with open arms and is hoping for students to come and see the shows. Many of the events are available for the general student body to participate in. All events are subject to change, call (254) 968-9639 for more information. Tickets are available for everyone, contact the Box Office at (254) 968-9634.