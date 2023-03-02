Purple Pride Winterguard at NTCA

Tarleton State University’s winter guard, Purple Pride, is a competitive color guard that takes place in the spring semester. They have been participating in competitions since Jan. 27, and they have three more competitions left in the season, two being for North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA).

They have been holding these competitions since 1994 and Tarleton has been competing in them since spring 2022. In their first year competing, they won the NTCA Independent A Class championship over Rogue Independent, Lubbock’s winter guard.

“The Tarleton State University Purple Pride Color Guard made history this past weekend! In addition to competing with the NTCA, they competed at their first ever Winter Guard International regional event,” Dr. Estelle Murr, head color guard director, stated. “They received accolades from their participation in the NTCA on Jan. 27h and Feb. 4, taking first place in both competitions and at WGI, they took second place.”

Winter guard has not been available at Tarleton as long as some other sports, such as football, basketball, and even marching band. However, this team has absolutely exceeded all expectations. The hopes are high for the Purple Pride of Tarleton State and the victories they are surely headed towards in the upcoming performances.