Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy has been around since March 27, 2005, and judging by the title, many believed that Meredith Grey, the main character of the series, would never leave. However, on November 17, 2022, it was announced she would be departing after the 19th season.

Ellen Pompeo has been a part of this series since the very beginning and has remained the longest running flawed protagonist. Yet, even with her flaws, she has been adored by fans for almost 19 years.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY, and the show for 19 seasons,” Pompeo said in her announcement. “Through it all…none of it…would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are riders and you all have made the ride so fun and iconic!”

On December 13, 2022, Pompeo gave her true reasons for leaving Grey’s in an interview with Drew Barrymore.

“I’m 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs,” Pompeo explained. “I gotta do something new or I’m literally gonna turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day. I mean, 19 years, that’s more than people keep their kids in their house.”

Her seventh episode in season 19 is her goodbye, and she is anticipated to make one more appearance just before the season comes to an end, as well as a potential follow-up appearance.

Currently not much is known about Ellen’s next project except that it will be a Hulu miniseries in which she will be the lead actress and an executive producer.

“Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show,” Pompeo said.

This loss for Grey’s Anatomy is unimaginable, however, the cast will continue thriving on and crafting new plot twists for all of the characters that still remain.