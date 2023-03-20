Costner takes the Ranch

Many rumors have speculated that Kevin Costner might be leaving the hit drama “Yellowstone,” and he may take the whole series down with him.

As many people know, “Yellowstone” is a hit television show that many people love to watch due to the fictional drama that it includes. The series stars John Dutton, who is played by Kevin Costner and contains many actors who play a big role as his children. Dutton is in control of the largest ranch in the United States and operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations. As the series has constant conflict regarding Dutton’s property, the Dutton family fight to defend their ranch and way of life from an Indian reservation and land developers.

In early February, the media went insane after rumors went around in regards to Costner leaving the series. However, no one knew whether it was true. The CNN News reported that a spokesperson for Paramount+ had no news to report. So, as many fans wonder and are searching for answers, there was no word about it.

It does not stop there. Paramount+ continues to say, “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Once word got out about McConaughey, many fans and media turned immediately to thinking that he was the replacement for Costner and would end up being the new “John Dutton.” However, that was not the case. The reason McConaughey was brought up and Paramount+ wanted to work with him was in hopes to have him star in a spinoff series. The show would be another star-studded entry in the budding of the Yellowstone Televisual Universes, which already has two shows such as 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Recently, information was received from Costner’s attorney that all of the rumors were not true. It was only believed that Costner was leaving because it was stated that he was not able to film for an amount of time and could only do it in a week. Costner’s attorney immediately shot that down.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie,” Costner’s attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

During the stressful times for fans, there was never really anything to even worry about. The show is expected to return this summer as they continue the rest of season 5. To watch the show, “Yellowstone,” it is currently streaming on Paramount+, Peacock, and many more platforms.

For more information regarding the rumors, go to www.foxnews.com/entertainment/yellowstone-actors-address-rumors-show-ending-kevin-costner-drama.