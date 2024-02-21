Grammys+2024+recap

The 66th Grammy awards held by The Recording Academy, took place on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2024 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Like most award shows, it was a very historical and eventful night.

Taylor Swift made history by winning the Album of the Year award for her album “Midnights” for the fourth time. This win made it the most wins in that category. She also won Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights” as well, and during her acceptance speech, she announced something that sent her fans into a whirlwind.

“I know the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans so I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.” Taylor revealed.

She then posted the cover of her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” backstage after winning her 13th Grammy.

Story continues below advertisement

The artist that had the most wins for the night was the band boygenius. They won in three categories including: Best Rock Performance for “Not Strong Enough,” Best Rock Song for “Not Strong Enough,” and Best Alternative Music Album for “The Record.” Phoebe Bridgers is a singer-songwriter from boygenius, Bridgers was also a featured artist for one of SZA’s Grammys, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine.”

Following SZA, she won two more Grammys. When it was announced that SZA won Best R&B Song for “Snooze,” she almost missed it, yet managed to make a dramatic and lighthearted entrance.

“I’m sorry, I’m out of breath because I was changing and then I took a shot and I ran here,” SZA emphasized.

Additionally, SZA also won Best Progressive R&B Album for her album “SOS.”

At the event, Miley Cyrus won her first ever Grammy for the Record of the Year for her single, “Flowers.” Following her acceptance speech, Cyrus performed an amazing rendition of her award-winning song, “Flowers,” where she noticed the crowd was not as into it as she expected and voiced, “why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” During the performance, to show her excitement, Cyrus changed out a portion of the lyrics to, “I just won my first Grammy!” then proceeded to dance around, leading the crowd into a loud cheer for her. This made for a memorable performance.

Following her first Grammy, Miley Cyrus won in the category Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers” as well.

Jay-Z had an interesting speech after he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact award. He starts his speech by thanking many different artists and saying what an honor it is to receive the award.

This kind speech then turns into Jay-Z stating, “We want y’all to get it right, we love y’all, we love y’all, we want y’all to get right,” after speaking about his experience from 1998.

“I took a page out of that book,” Jay-Z explained, he boycotted the Grammys and stayed home after finding out DMX, who released two number one albums that year, was not nominated for Best Rap Album and Jay-Z was.

He was defending his wife, Beyonce, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and has never won Album of the Year,” Jay-Z expressed.

Jay-Z was ultimately able to end his declaration with a motivational speech.

“Just in life you got to keep showing up… you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve.” Jay-Z emphasized.

These are only very few of the astonishing occurrences that took place at the Grammys this year and it was truly a phenomenal show. The many performances from different artists across the board in all different genres were all spectacular.

Most of the artists that were in attendance were delighted to be able to support other artists and/or their friends, even if they were nominated for the same category and lost. This support from everyone creates a wholesome energy and makes it that much more exciting to watch.



