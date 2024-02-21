Forgotten+Trail+freeze+dried+candy

Buddy Bowman, a current sophomore here at Tarleton State University, is a big part of his family’s small business, Forgotten Trail Farm Candy LLC.

Bowman is an animal science major with an emphasis in business and chose to come to Tarleton State after moving with his family.

“During Covid, my family moved to Huckabay and I loved it so much that I transferred from SMU,” Bowman said.

The family business grew rapidly. They started with just one freeze dryer and due to high demand and customer satisfaction, quickly realized that they needed to expand their store.

“Our family purchased a freeze dryer in 2022 for food preservation. We found a way to recoup the high cost of the freeze dryer by selling freeze dried candy on the side. We now have three machines running 24 hours a day to keep up with the demand and it is now a full time job for our family. We started off under cottage laws in our home kitchen, but soon had to invest in building a fully licensed commercial kitchen. This allowed us to ship and even sell in stores,” Jennifer Bowman, Buddy’s mother, said.

With a demand as high as theirs, they needed to find ways to gather product and sell it in a timely manner. With a little bit of research, the Bowman’s found the most efficient way to keep their products on shelves.

“We buy large amounts of candy wholesale from distributors, freeze dry them, and repackage and label in airtight containers. We also make some of our own candy such as Peanut Brittle, Pecan Brittle, and Chocolate covered Strawberry Marshmallows,” Jennifer explained.

Expansion is definitely on the Bowmans to-do list. With a result like theirs, they continue to grow their business. Not only have they grown their candy sales, they have other products for their customers to enjoy as well.

“Our goal is to continue to expand and provide more freeze dried candy, fruits, vegetables, herbs and other goods,” Jennifer said.

Although their list of products continues to grow, the candy is where they get most of their attention. From the multiple flavors, types, and tastes, they have candy for anyone looking to try it freeze dried. Not only do they carry a great array of choices, but their pricing cannot be beat.

“Skittles, Sour Skittles, Chomoy and Tajin Skittles, Wild Berry Skittles, Sour Wild Berry Skittles, Lemonheads, Red Hots, Peanut Brittle, Pecan Brittle, Peach Rings, Chamoy & Tajin Peach Rings, Strawberry Banana Rings, Watermelon Rings, Blue Raspberry Rings, Chick-O-Sticks, Peanut Butter Bars, AirHeads, Jolly Ranchers, Starburst, Nerd Clusters, Chewy SweeTarts, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and seasonal items. All of our items are priced at $9 each. We also have a very competitive wholesale price list for stores,” Jennifer explained.

If you are looking to get your hands on some great tasting snacks, the Bowman’s candy can be found in multiple retail areas.

“We are in several shops and counting. You can find us at B&B Country Store, University Flowers, The Water Shop, Gilbert Pecan Company, Morgan Mill Mail, Bus Depot Antiques and Marketplace, Cleburne Floral, and soon to be Lingleville Country Store,” Jennifer said. “We also attend local events such as Moolah Fest, Tarleton Holiday Showcase, Tarleton Farmer’s Market, Stephenville Holiday Market, and for the first time, we have been accepted as a vendor at Larry Joe Taylor’s 35th Annual Music Fest 2024! We also take orders from our website at www.forgottentrailcandy.com. We have a wholesale section of our website for businesses interested in purchasing in bulk.”

With great products comes great achievement and this store has made sure to show their customers why they are the top choice.

For Buddy, the shop’s great achievements have put a dent on his schooling. It has grown from more of a side-gig to a full time job, allowing him to help his family’s business thrive.

“It’s gotten to the point of a full time job, so I am having to take a break from school,” Buddy explained.

Although his schooling has come to a halt, Buddy is proud of his family’s work and continues to help the business grow, succeed, and shine.

With growth comes wisdom and the Bowman’s have surely gained their fair share of knowledge.

“The best advice we could give to another small business owner is, it never seems like it’s the right time and let God lead you,” Jessica concluded.

For more information on Forgotten Trail Farm Candy LLC, go to www.forgottentrailcandy.com. Be sure to check out their array of products and get your hands on some freeze dried candy.





