Power to the Students

The Black Student Union (BSU) is a socio-cultural organization founded by black students and faculty to support Black/African-American students. It’s main purpose is to serve as a safe place for students to grow and develop as well-rounded civilian leaders.

The club was founded in 2019 by Malik Miles, with a mission and purpose to educate and bring awareness to black culture as well as empower Black/African-American students.

The current interim president, Ariana Mosley believes that in addition to bringing awareness and empowerment to black students, that the club should also be “cultivating, engaging, and accepting spaces of solidarity while building community.”

The BSU focuses on many topics of conversation in meetings, but is currently focused on what it means to be black in today’s age, and how to navigate the black experience at Tarleton State University.

Several members of the BSU stated that most of their conversations surround the relationships black people have with not only each other, but with members of other races as well. In BSU, members expressed that they understand that blackness exists on a spectrum and try to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard and respected.

The members of the BSU look forward to the future at Tarleton State University, with hopes for more black organizations on campus, more sponsorships, cultural events and a larger community.

Outreach for the BSU has been positive with the help of Dr. Sherri Benn, Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. They have participated in outreach events with organizations like Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Sigma Omicron Chapter, Organization of Latinx American Students (OLAS), and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and International Programs (ODIIP). Fundraising in past years has varied from working at Tarleton concession stands, to partnerships with Chicken Express. Current fundraising plans for the Black Student Union are still underway.

The Black Student Union is an organization open to all students at Tarleton State University, regardless of race identity. Meetings are held in the Mathematics building in room 125 every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, follow the Black Student Union on Instagram @tsubsu and on Twitter @bsutsu.